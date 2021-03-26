Advertisement

Shoaling to impact Pamlico Sound ferry schedule

This is one of several ferries that operate in the Pamlico Sound.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMLICO SOUND, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced shoaling near Ocracoke will impact the Pamlico Sound Ferry Schedule for several days.

Beginning Friday, the routes between the Pamlico Sound, Cedar Island, Swan Quarter and Ocracoke will be altered due to shoaling.

Shoaling occurs when sand and sediment fill into a ferry channel. This makes water too shallow for safe operation.

The temporary ferry schedule with be: Ocracoke to Cedar Island at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cedar Island to Ocracoke at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Ocracoke to Swan Quarter at 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and finally Swan Quarter to Ocracoke at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

These changes will remain in effect until Tuesday March 30, weather permitting dredging operations.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Dredge Murden will work to clear the shoaling. Once work is complete and water depths return to normal, the regular ferry schedule will resume.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

