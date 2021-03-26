Advertisement

Senate Democrats pitch bills to expand voting access across state

elections
elections(WTVG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Senate Democrats say they’ll soon offer bills to expand access to voting.

The Democrats announced on Thursday plans to file legislation that would make voter registration of eligible citizens automatic when they turn 18 and permit same-day registration on Election Day.

They also want to make permanent a nine-day window in which absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day could be received and still count. State law allowed a three-day grace period, but a legal settlement expanded it for 2020.

Republicans in charge of the legislature opposed that settlement.

Senate Republicans have since filed legislation to pull back the deadline to Election Day.

