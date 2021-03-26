Advertisement

Saving Graces: Lilly

This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lilly.
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lilly.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lilly.

Lilly is a four-and-a-half year old kitten who loves to be around other cats. She enjoys sitting in her foster mom’s lap and loves attention.

Volunteers say she is ready for her forever home. If you’re interested, they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

You can check out all of the cats and kittens available for adoption on the Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

