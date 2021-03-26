Saving Graces: Lilly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Lilly.

Lilly is a four-and-a-half year old kitten who loves to be around other cats. She enjoys sitting in her foster mom’s lap and loves attention.

Volunteers say she is ready for her forever home. If you’re interested, they are meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart.

You can check out all of the cats and kittens available for adoption on the Saving Graces 4 Felines website.

