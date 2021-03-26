Pitt County college students eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to some college students who live together in groups.

Vidant Health said those students could get the COVID-19 vaccine at the large-scale vaccine site in Greenville at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

East Carolina University student Madelyn Cuddy signed in around noon on Friday after a year of waiting to get the vaccine.

“I would have gotten the vaccine as soon it was became available because I’m ready to be vaccinated,” Cuddy said. “I’m excited to go back to school and be in person. I really struggled with online classes and kind of feel like I missed out on a few, like a year of college, a little bit.”

Director of Student Health LaNika Wright said the response from both students and parents at ECU has overall been excitement about moving up vaccine eligibility.

North Carolina will move on to the remainder of Group 4 on March 31, and Group 5, ages 16 and older, on April 7.

“They’re all very excited about the opportunities to be able to get vaccinated because they want to return to some sense of normalcy as well,” Wright said. “They’re ready to kind of engaged in some of the ECU traditions, and so a lot of students are very excited. We’ve heard from parents that are excited.”

Although it’s an exciting time to partner with Vidant Health and Pitt County to get a large volume of college students vaccinated at one time, Wright said ECU would continue to encourage students to get tested and practice CDC guidelines.

“We’ve seen our rates [of positivity] decline,” Wright said. “What we’ve learned is that surveillance is so important because we catch those cases before we have someone who spreads it to lots of other people, what we call a super spreader. We’re catching those asymptomatic cases and hopefully keeping our numbers down that way.”

ECU is testing wastewater on campus to detect coronavirus and possibly prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Vidant Health President and COO Brian Floyd said health officials are concerned about college students who live in environments close together and can spread Covid.

“Many of them are going to go on spring break, and in that time, we know they’re going to be around other people probably in close proximity and many visiting their families and maybe some at-risk people back home,” Floyd said. “And so we really want to make sure they have an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Cuddy shared her plans before getting the vaccine.

“I have so much family up North that we haven’t been able to see in over a year,” Cuddy said. “I had a cousin born. I haven’t met her yet. I’m very excited.”

Her thoughts, afterward.

“It hurt way less than I thought it was going to, I don’t really like shots, but it was painless.”

Vidant Health said there are currently a large number of appointments available, which any eligible community member can also schedule. According to Vidant Health, appointments are required and are available as long as supplies last. They can be scheduled at VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate.

College students should bring their student I.D. at the time of their appointment.

