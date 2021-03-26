Advertisement

Pitt Community College weeklong celebration: 60 years of educational excellence

PCC celebrates 60 years of educational excellence
PCC celebrates 60 years of educational excellence
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PCC is celebrating 60 years of education. Chartered by the N.C. State Board of Education as Pitt Industrial Education Center on March 2, 1961, Pitt Community College turned 60 years old this month. In commemoration of this milestone, the college holds a weeklong celebration from March 22-28.

School leaders launched the week of activities to recognize the six decades of educating Pitt County college students with a celebration.

Presidents Lawrence Rouse, Charles Russell, and Dennis Massey spoke by video about the school’s history and its future. School leaders say the virtual ceremony featured several selections by PCC Music Department faculty, a 6oth Anniversary poetic tribute by Instructor Regina Garcia, and the ringing of PCC’s clock tower bells with campus police on hand.

The celebration continued throughout the week with “Turn-it-Blue Tuesday” and a musical performance by Bulldog Beats. Students were encouraged to ‘turn-it-blue’ by wearing their PCC gear and taking pictures.

The weeklong celebration included staff members and faculty recognitions that honor the school’s contribution to the region.

Here’s a link to view the performance: https://pittcc-ncconnect.webex.com/pittc.../onstage/g.php....

