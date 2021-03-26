Advertisement

Pine Knoll Shores Police Department becomes a Watch for Me NC partner again

Pine Knoll Shores Police selected as Watch for Me NC partner again
Pine Knoll Shores Police selected as Watch for Me NC partner again(Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - For the fifth year in a row, the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department becomes a Watch for Me NC partner community. This year is the eighth year for The Watch for Me NC program that provides training for law enforcement officers to improve road users’ safety in their areas.

According to Pine Knoll Shores Police, communities also receive technical assistance, materials, and purchased media promotion such as radio advertisements to bring attention to driver awareness and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“It’s great to see so many communities making a commitment to keep cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The Watch for Me NC program partners with those communities to accomplish this goal by providing valuable training, partnerships, and resources to improve public safety and overall quality of life.”

Watch for Me NC
Watch for Me NC(Watch for Me NC)

Ezzell said the program leverages law enforcement and public education’s strengths to encourage safe and secure places to walk and bike.

https://www.watchformenc.org/

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Part of the highway was shut down Thursday morning.
Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

Latest News

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Greenville Police school resource officers hosting neighborhood cookout
GPD school resource officers will host neighborhood cookout
Hyde County reporting no active COVID-19 cases
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Comfortable weekend temps with sun and storms