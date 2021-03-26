Pine Knoll Shores Police Department becomes a Watch for Me NC partner again

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - For the fifth year in a row, the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department becomes a Watch for Me NC partner community. This year is the eighth year for The Watch for Me NC program that provides training for law enforcement officers to improve road users’ safety in their areas.

According to Pine Knoll Shores Police, communities also receive technical assistance, materials, and purchased media promotion such as radio advertisements to bring attention to driver awareness and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“It’s great to see so many communities making a commitment to keep cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The Watch for Me NC program partners with those communities to accomplish this goal by providing valuable training, partnerships, and resources to improve public safety and overall quality of life.”

Ezzell said the program leverages law enforcement and public education’s strengths to encourage safe and secure places to walk and bike.

https://www.watchformenc.org/

