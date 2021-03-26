Phillip’s Forecast: Comfortable weekend temps with sun and storms

Tonight

A mild breeze will blow tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will see clouds push off the coast and take any stray showers will them tonight.

Saturday & Sunday

Expect partly sunny skies through Saturday with some thunderstorms forming in the evening. Any storm shouldn’t last very long with skies becoming partly cloudy again late Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday with a light east breeze at 5-10 mph. Another cold front will approach Sunday night with a good chance for scattered showers and storms then. Much of Sunday will be partly sunny, warm and windy before the storm threat arrives. The storms will move through from mid afternoon through evening with potential wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hailstones. The tornado risk is looking low at this time. Highs will jump to the low 80s ahead of the storms Sunday afternoon.

Monday

Skies will become sunny Monday. Highs Monday with peak in the mid 60s. The dry air will cool to around 40° late Monday night.