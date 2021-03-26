Phillip’s Forecast: Beautiful weekend days, but evening storms

Tonight

A mild breeze will blow tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear. Some patchy fog will form late.

Saturday & Sunday

Expect partly sunny skies through Saturday with some thunderstorms forming in the evening. Any storm shouldn’t last very long with skies becoming partly cloudy again late Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday with a light east breeze at 5-10 mph. A cold front will approach Sunday night with a good chance for scattered showers and storms then. Much of Sunday will be partly sunny, warm and windy before the storm threat arrives. Scattered storms are possible as early as the evening with potential wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hailstones. The tornado risk is looking low at this time. Highs will jump to the low 80s Sunday afternoon. Southwest winds will blow at 15 to 25 mph.

Monday

Skies will become sunny Monday. Highs Monday with peak in the mid 60s. The dry air will cool into the 40s late Monday night.

Tuesday

A fast moving area of low pressure will be a chance of showers back to the area Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s.