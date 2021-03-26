PCC announces Marianne Cox as its 2021 recipient of the Woman of Substance Award

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marianne Cox is the Pitt Community College 2021 recipient of the Woman of Substance Award. For the past ten years, school leaders say PCC’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement has gone about her work out of the spotlight.

But on Wednesday, PCC capped off its annual Women’s History Month celebration with a virtual program that featured Cox receiving the college’s 2021 Woman of Substance (WOS) Award.

“I am truly honored to receive the Woman of Substance Award,” Cox said. “When I look at the lists of previous recipients and this year’s nominees, I am grateful to have even been considered for this honor, let alone receive it.”

“PCC is changing lives for the better every day, thanks to many amazing and dedicated employees, past and present, and I am so blessed to be able to see it firsthand and play a role in it.”

Cox, one of 10 WOS nominees, joined PCC in 2011 as coordinator of the VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program, which has helped more than 1,000 Pitt County high school students at risk of dropping out, receive diplomas and move into college and/or the workplace. She was named the program’s director in 2015 before being promoted in 2018 to assistant vice president of Institutional Advancement (IA). As IA’s vice president since August 2019, Cox oversees an 18-member staff responsible for alumni relations, fundraising, marketing, media relations, scholarships, and VISIONS.

“Marianne’s taken 18 very different people and created a cohesive and supportive team, without anyone having to sacrifice who they are as a person,” said Tamsey Evans, PCC Resource Development/Donor & Data Specialist. “She shows love to everyone and encourages them to show love to others. She’s also very organized, takes copious notes during meetings, encourages ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking, and knows how to calm someone who’s upset.”

In addition to supporting PCC Foundation staff throughout the pandemic, Cox assisted securing a $2 million matching donation from the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation for VISIONS by raising $1 million in 2019. College leaders say Cox continuously strives to improve internal campus communications and increase student access to the technology needed for online courses.

“She’s reluctant to accept credit for ‘wins,’ quick to accept blame and make amends when something goes awry, and even quicker to praise her colleagues,” PCC Media Relations Director Rob Goldberg said.

A Kentucky native, Cox and her husband, Joe, a college pastor with Covenant Church, have lived in Pitt County for more than 20 years. They have two grown children, Madeline and Hayden.

According to her husband, one of Cox’s most significant contributions to the community has been her work as a mentor to young women in her church.

“Marianne’s mentored generations of young ladies and remains in contact with each one of them to this day,” Joe Cox said. “To Marianne, mentoring is a major commitment, and she is a natural at knowing when to be by her mentee’s side in times of crisis and when to back off but remain in touch.”

Before the award presentation, Pitt’s women’s history program featured original poetry by PCC English Instructor Regina Garcia and a performance of “Sojourner Truth: A Legacy” by professional storyteller Sandra Jones.

In addition to Cox, this year’s WOS nominees were Chreatha Alston, Katrina Arnold, Angela Cline, Katherine Clyde, Julia Crippen, Happy Gingras, Gloristeen Roberson, Kim Waters and Shakeena White.

The ceremony also included a discussion of this year’s National Women’s History Month theme, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced,” by Minerva Freeman, a voter registration and education advocate, and Jo Nicholas, president of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.