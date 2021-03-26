Overturned dump truck closes Highway 11 south in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of a major highway in Lenoir County is shut down after a dump truck overturned, spilling its load.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Ferrell Road.

The privately-owned truck was hauling gravel which spilled on the highway as well as on adjacent railroad tracks.

Hugo Fire Chief Jonas Howard said the driver was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He said CSX will have to inspect the tracks before trains can travel on them again.

The chief hopes to have the road opened by 4:00 p.m.

Trooper Josh Lewis said they’re investigating whether a blown back tire caused the truck to flip over.

