Non-traditional Easter egg hunt; Pick up supplies Saturday for Take and Find Egg Hunt

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people are getting outside and celebrating a new season of spring in the air and Easter fast approaching.

To add to those outdoor activities, you can register for a unique event with the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department. Department leaders say they are providing take-home kits on Saturday, March 27, from 1-5 p.m. to conduct an egg hunt at your own location this spring.

Supplies are limited, and pre-registration is required. The fee is $8 for residents and $12 for non-residents. Call (252) 329-4562 for more information or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.

