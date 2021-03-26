Multiple closures planned for Lenoir County road to replace pipes

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduling multiple closures on a Lenoir County road over the next two weeks.

Between March 29 and April 9, NCDOT will closure multiple sections of Davis Hardy Road. The closures will allow crews to replace failing crossline pipes. Each replacement is expected to take no more than two days.

The first closure will happen between Hardy Bridge and Barber roads. The exact locations and dates of the other closures have not been scheduled.

During the closures, drivers should follow posted detour signs and may use N.C. 903, Hardy Bridge Road and Barber Road to get around the construction.

Motorists should also plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

