Advertisement

Multiple closures planned for Lenoir County road to replace pipes

(Amber Lake)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduling multiple closures on a Lenoir County road over the next two weeks.

Between March 29 and April 9, NCDOT will closure multiple sections of Davis Hardy Road. The closures will allow crews to replace failing crossline pipes. Each replacement is expected to take no more than two days.

The first closure will happen between Hardy Bridge and Barber roads. The exact locations and dates of the other closures have not been scheduled.

During the closures, drivers should follow posted detour signs and may use N.C. 903, Hardy Bridge Road and Barber Road to get around the construction.

Motorists should also plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Brandon Badik
ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit-and-run
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home

Latest News

ANF Mobile Fitness in Atlantic Beach Town Park
Mobile fitness classes in the park at Atlantic Beach; “Get Up, Get Out, Get Fit”
Thurenzo Speight guilty of spitting in officer's face
Greenville man convicted of spitting in officer’s face, headed to prison
Most Eastern Carolina counties fall below state vaccination average
Beach nourishment project completed in Atlantic Beach