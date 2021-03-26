Most Eastern Carolina counties fall below state vaccination average

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New data from the state department of Health and Human Services shows the majority of Eastern Carolina counties fall below the state average when it comes to rates of vaccination.

The state average for people who have been vaccinated at least once is 26.4%.

Counties that fall below that average are as follows: Onslow County (12%), Duplin County (17.2%), Lenoir County (22.6%), Pitt County (22.1%), Greene County (22.8%), Washington County (23.9%), Craven County (25.1%), Martin County (25.2%) and Jones County (25.5%).

Counties that stand above the average are as follows: Pamlico County (34.6%), Bertie County (29.8%), Beaufort County (28.8%), and Tyrrell County (27.2%).

Beaufort County recently opened up vaccines to anyone 18 and over. The county’s health director, James Madson, said they’ve had success with good communication, partnerships and outreach.

“That allows us to hit...marginalized groups but at the same time it increases our numbers and percentages,” said Madson.

Lenoir County falls slightly below the average. Their health director, Pamela Brown, said they have several strategies at play to continue increasing vaccinations. She said this includes community outreach events.

“We’re trying to go where we can set up where we’re closer to where people work or where they live or where they worship,” she explained. “We’re trying to go...to be closer to them.”

Lenoir County plans to follow state guidelines and open up to Group 5 in early April.

Brown is confident that they will get closer to the state’s average with expanded eligibility and more one-dose opportunities with Johnson & Johnson.

