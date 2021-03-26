More college students eligible to get vaccine in a few short weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More people are going to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine a lot sooner than expected.

The state is accelerating the timeline for Groups 4 and 5 to get their vaccine, allowing the remainder of Group 4 to start getting their shot Wednesday, March 31st and Group 5, adults ages 16 and older, to start getting theirs April 7th.

This means that a lot more college students will fall into that category.

“I think getting the vaccination should be encouraged. Personally, I’m going to get it so we can resume normal college life.”

Some college students say they are tired of wearing a mask every day and say getting a vaccine would be a solution to that problem.

“With me being a college student, it has restricted college life itself and the bounds of it. So I do feel like the vaccination would help, our generation especially the older generation.”

Already, several Eastern Carolina counties have opened up their clinics for all adults because they’re having trouble filling all appointments.

“I just got my first shot so it’s very important to me to get it because I want to see my family again. I want things to go back to normal. I didn’t get my senior year of high school really so I wanna have college at least.”

Preston Wallace was hesitant about getting the vaccine, but changed his mind.

“My aunt, she recently died of COVID, she was in a nursing home and so I mean, yeah it was real painful to me. I said I was not gonna take the vaccine and I made my mind up to finally take the vaccine and I took it.”

Overall success with the vaccine has been good, according to Governor Cooper.

The governor said that the state has seen sustained progress with COVID numbers which has allowed us to ease some restrictions as well.

State health officials already pushed up vaccine schedules twice before.

