More college students eligible to get vaccine in a few short weeks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More people are going to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine a lot sooner than expected.
The state is accelerating the timeline for Groups 4 and 5 to get their vaccine, allowing the remainder of Group 4 to start getting their shot Wednesday, March 31st and Group 5, adults ages 16 and older, to start getting theirs April 7th.
This means that a lot more college students will fall into that category.
Some college students say they are tired of wearing a mask every day and say getting a vaccine would be a solution to that problem.
Already, several Eastern Carolina counties have opened up their clinics for all adults because they’re having trouble filling all appointments.
Preston Wallace was hesitant about getting the vaccine, but changed his mind.
Overall success with the vaccine has been good, according to Governor Cooper.
The governor said that the state has seen sustained progress with COVID numbers which has allowed us to ease some restrictions as well.
State health officials already pushed up vaccine schedules twice before.
