Loosening COVID restrictions good news for struggling businesses

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As the clock struck 5:00 pm on Friday, North Carolina entered into a new executive order under Governor Cooper, loosening COVID-19 restrictions for many businesses.

Under the new order, retail businesses and several others are now allowed to operate at 100% capacity. For The Accidental Artist in New Bern, that’s more than welcome news.

Manager Audra Schafer says the 30 person capacity they’ve been at has meant turning away business. “I mean, we won’t really have to worry about could we have done a better day if we didn’t have to turn away that table because of our capacity restriction so it will just be easier on us in order to be able to make the business more successful,” said Schafer.

For restaurants, the new executive order allows them to operate at 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors. For Buddy Bengel with Beer Army Gastropub, the relaxation of the governor’s order means we’re one step closer to being back to normal.

“It means that we’re constantly getting back to life as normal. People are continuing to come out, and we’re appreciative here in New Bern that tourism is starting to pick up a little bit. People are feeling more and more comfortable coming out to the restaurant, and hopefully, it’s great for our staff to seat more people and get back to life as normal,” explained Bengel.

The City of New Bern is also doing what it can to help businesses recover from a more than rough year. This week the City’s Board of Aldermen voted to approve allowing restaurants downtown to serve dinner out on the streets again on Fridays and Saturdays starting April 2nd.

The Street Cafe’s were introduced last year to help people feel more comfortable supporting local businesses while following the governor’s executive order at the time, which didn’t allow for indoor dining.

