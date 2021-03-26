Jim’s Forecast: Warm winds on Friday

Friday

A cold front to our west will weaken as in moves through late Friday. Isolated showers/storms will be possible Friday afternoon/evening, but most areas should stay dry. Highs will soar to the mid 80s inland and low to mid 70s on the coast. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, gusting to 30+ mph at times during the afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

Expect partly sunny skies through the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday with a light east breeze at 5-10 mph. Another cold front will approach Sunday afternoon with a good chance for scattered showers and storms. The storms will move through from mid afternoon through early evening with potential wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hailstones. The tornado risk is looking low at this time. Highs will jump to the low 80s ahead of the storms Sunday afternoon.

Monday & Tuesday

Skies will go sunny both days with cooler north winds on tap through Tuesday. Highs Monday with peak in the mid 60s with a bump to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. The dry air will cool to around 40° late Monday night into sunrise Tuesday. Our next rain chance is targeting Thursday.