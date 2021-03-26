Advertisement

Hyde County reporting no active COVID-19 cases

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina county says it now has no active COVID-19 cases.

Hyde County also said as of Wednesday they were the top-rated vaccinated county in the state.

The health department said new cases have waned over the past several weeks and as of Friday they had no active cases.

Just over 38% of the county has been at least partially vaccinated, while 24.3% are fully immunized.

Hyde County says their vaccines are open to anyone 18 years or age or older. You can call the health department at 252-926-4474 to make an appointment.

