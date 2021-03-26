Advertisement

Greenville leaders break ground on new Wildwood Park

Greenville Park groundbreaking
Greenville Park groundbreaking(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Construction is underway on a new 350-acre recreation and adventure park in the east.

Greenville Recreation and Parks broke ground Thursday on the long planned Wildwood Park.

Construction on phase 1 of the park will include primitive walking trails, a sandy beach, and a floating boat dock and kayak and canoe access points to the lake on the property.

Don Octigan takes over as Recreation and Parks Director next month and says they hope to open phase 1 to the public by late summer.

Construction on the park will continue through 2022 and will include amenities like a canopy walk, fishing pier, and an observation tower.

Octigan says, “This is going to be a great park that’s going to change really what we do as a department. It’s going to build regional interest for the city. We’re looking at doing a lot of community programs and a lot of community events and really activating this park in the next 12 to 18 months.”

The park is just off of the Highway 264 bypass on the site of the former Big Splash driving range.

