GPD school resource officers will host neighborhood cookout
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police school resource officers are hosting a neighborhood cookout for students on Monday.
Officers encourage parents to bring school-aged children out for Lunch at the Eppes Recreation Center on Nash Street in Greenville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The menu is hot dogs, chips, and water.
Officers say students and parents can either walk-up or drive-through to get the lunches.
Organizers say neighborhood gatherings like cookouts help foster positive community relationships.
