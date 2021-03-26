GPD school resource officers will host neighborhood cookout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police school resource officers are hosting a neighborhood cookout for students on Monday.

Officers encourage parents to bring school-aged children out for Lunch at the Eppes Recreation Center on Nash Street in Greenville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The menu is hot dogs, chips, and water.

Officers say students and parents can either walk-up or drive-through to get the lunches.

Organizers say neighborhood gatherings like cookouts help foster positive community relationships.

