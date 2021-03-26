Advertisement

GPD school resource officers will host neighborhood cookout

Greenville Police school resource officers hosting neighborhood cookout
Greenville Police school resource officers hosting neighborhood cookout(GPD)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police school resource officers are hosting a neighborhood cookout for students on Monday.

Officers encourage parents to bring school-aged children out for Lunch at the Eppes Recreation Center on Nash Street in Greenville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The menu is hot dogs, chips, and water.

Officers say students and parents can either walk-up or drive-through to get the lunches.

Organizers say neighborhood gatherings like cookouts help foster positive community relationships.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Part of the highway was shut down Thursday morning.
Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

Latest News

Pine Knoll Shores Police selected as Watch for Me NC partner again
Pine Knoll Shores Police Department becomes a Watch for Me NC partner again
Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of river search continues for 5-year-old & father
Hyde County reporting no active COVID-19 cases
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Comfortable weekend temps with sun and storms