Gather old meds for Operation Medicine Drop in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the N.C. Department of Insurance for Operation Medicine Drop.

Organizers say safely disposing of old prescription medications through Operation Medicine Drop events instead of flushing them down the drain prevents chemicals from ending up in the water supply.

Law enforcement officers say Operation Medicine Drop also keeps prescription medications out of the wrong hands, such as children or drug dealers.

The location this year for the event is #7 Township Fire Department, located at 1705 Old Cherry Point Road New Bern, N.C. on March 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

