FRC East moving some operations to Kinston’s Global TransPark

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s largest aviation maintenance and repair facility is expanding its footprint into Lenoir County.

Fleet Readiness Center East has relocated its Air Force UH-1 “Huey” helicopter line to the Global TransPark.

The additional hangar space in Kinston will allow FRC East to reclaim space at Cherry Point for their V-22 Osprey and H-53 heavy-lift helicopter programs.

The main hangar is next to Mountain Air Cargo, while a second hangar is being retrofitted for warehouse space.

FRC East says with the additional Kinston space, there is a possibility of future overflow work being done there.

The space at the GTP is leased, making it the first time in its history that FRC East has leased space for essential operations. The transpark won the contract through an open competition of sites.

