Dog steals purple unicorn multiple times from Duplin County Dollar General store

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Instead of a cat burglar, a Duplin County animal shelter is dealing with a doggie thief. Duplin County Animal Services posted a picture on social media.

The post explains employees caught the dog stealing a purple unicorn from the Dollar General store. Apparently, he did not do it just once, but multiple times.

Employees called animal control, and that landed the dog behind a fence. Luckily the dog faces no charges.

Instead, the officer paid for the unicorn and gave it to the doggie thief.

