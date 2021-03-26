Advertisement

Community Day coming to Bethel this weekend

The town of Bethel is holding a Community Day this weekend.
By Amber Lake
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Bethel will have a Community Day event this coming weekend to provide a wide range of services to the area.

Community Day, People Helping People is an event that will provide COVID-19 testing, food distribution, primary care, mental health and behavioral health resources.

United Providers of Health(UPOH) and Greene Lamp are organizing the event.

UPOH said the main focus of the event is to provide COVID testing for people in historically marginalized populations and underserved communities.

UPOH said the town of Bethel is a healthcare and food desert and this is a way to help those in need.

The event will be held at the Youth Activity Center from 11a.m. to 4p.m this Saturday, March 27th.

Organizers say you don’t need an I.D or insurance for this free event.

UPOH said if other counties are in need of COVID testing they can head to https://upoh.org/

