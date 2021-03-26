Community Day coming to Bethel this weekend

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Bethel will have a Community Day event this coming weekend to provide a wide range of services to the area.

Community Day, People Helping People is an event that will provide COVID-19 testing, food distribution, primary care, mental health and behavioral health resources.

United Providers of Health(UPOH) and Greene Lamp are organizing the event.

UPOH said the main focus of the event is to provide COVID testing for people in historically marginalized populations and underserved communities.

”COVID is not going away. The vaccination is there to increase immunization, for the community but there’s still a high probability for people to contract COVID so the way to reinsure the community is to get tested on a consistent basis.”

UPOH said the town of Bethel is a healthcare and food desert and this is a way to help those in need.

The event will be held at the Youth Activity Center from 11a.m. to 4p.m this Saturday, March 27th.

Organizers say you don’t need an I.D or insurance for this free event.

”You can have the shot and be vaccinated and you could be a carrier for it as well and we are finding out, we are talking to people around the state, people are still testing positive for COVID with the vaccine.”

UPOH said if other counties are in need of COVID testing they can head to https://upoh.org/

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.