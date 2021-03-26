Advertisement

Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed due to safety concerns

(WITN)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic part of our coast is closed due to safety concerns.

The Cape Lookout Lighthouse will be not open for this climbing season.

The 163-foot tall lighthouse, which was built between 1857 and 1859, was last upgraded in 2010 when the cast iron flooring and rails around the gallery were repaired.

A pre-season safety check last month found serious concerns with the flooring and rails on the gallery, separations between the iron stairs and masonry, cracks in the iron landing plates, and separation from the iron stairs and the central support.

The lighthouse is scheduled for a major renovation to begin this fall/winter.

In the meantime, the Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum, near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open.

The national seashore hasn’t said how long the repairs will take.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of search underway in Neuse River for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Part of the highway was shut down Thursday morning.
Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

Latest News

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Ferrell Road,...
Overturned dump truck closes Highway 11 south in Lenoir County
Brandon Badik
ECU student charged after woman seriously injured, dog killed in hit and run
Updated March 17, 2021.
COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 12,000 deaths
FRC East will lease two buildings at the Global TransPark.
FRC East moving some operations to Kinston’s Global TransPark