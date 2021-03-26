Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed due to safety concerns

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - An iconic part of our coast is closed due to safety concerns.

The Cape Lookout Lighthouse will be not open for this climbing season.

The 163-foot tall lighthouse, which was built between 1857 and 1859, was last upgraded in 2010 when the cast iron flooring and rails around the gallery were repaired.

A pre-season safety check last month found serious concerns with the flooring and rails on the gallery, separations between the iron stairs and masonry, cracks in the iron landing plates, and separation from the iron stairs and the central support.

The lighthouse is scheduled for a major renovation to begin this fall/winter.

In the meantime, the Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum, near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open.

The national seashore hasn’t said how long the repairs will take.

