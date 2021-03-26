Advertisement

Beach nourishment project completed in Atlantic Beach

By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) -Just in time for spring and summer, the Morehead City Harbor/Beach Nourishment project, which began on January 6, is now complete.

The Town of Atlantic Beach says crews are currently removing equipment, including disassembling the long pipeline that originated from the harbor and extended to the Circle in Atlantic Beach.

Sand was spread from Fort Macon State Park to the Circle.

The next cycle of beach nourishment will take place during the winter of 2023-2024.

