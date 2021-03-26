Advertisement

Aho’s OT goal lifts Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 4-3

Sebastian Aho scored in overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with Sebastian Aho...
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) celebrates his goal with Sebastian Aho (20) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP Photo/Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Sebastian Aho scored 1:26 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets and earn a split of a four-game series.

Aho had a wide-open net after Martin Necas’ shot off a rush was stopped by Joonas Korpisalo, but the goalie’s momentum forced him out of the crease. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored from the doorstep to tie the game for the Blue Jackets with 16 seconds left in regulation.

The Hurricanes are 2-1-2 in their last five, following an eight-game win streak, and are in second place behind Tampa Bay in the Central Division.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

