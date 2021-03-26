Advertisement

AAA: State heads wrong way in “wrong-way” crashes

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New data finds North Carolina has reported an increase in wrong-way crash deaths in recent years.

The latest data analysis from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, found the average number of deaths from wrong-way crashes on divided highways in the state from 2015 to 1028 was 75% higher than the previous five years.

Nationwide, there has been a 32% increase, less than half of North Carolina’s cases.

“Wrong-way crashes on divided highways are often fatal as they are typically head-on collisions. And unfortunately, as the data shows, fatalities from these crashes are on the rise.”

Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety Executive Director

Earlier this month, a woman was killed and a Greenville police officer was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 264 in Pitt County.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on U.S. 264 just inside the Pitt-Beaufort county line.(Viewer photo)

Researchers said the odds of being a wrong-way driver increased with alcohol impairment, older age and driving without a passenger. Those factors were among eight examined.

Data found, six in 10 wrong-way crashes involved an alcohol-impaired driver. Drivers with blood alcohol concentrations over the legal limit were significantly more likely to be wrong-way drivers than non-alcohol-impaired drivers involved in the same crashes.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said there were 164 deaths from 2000 to 2017 due to wrong-way crashes, and alcohol and/or drugs were involved in nearly half of all the crashes.

Of the 129 wrong-way crashes from 2000 to 2013, 68 of the involved alcohol.

Interventions like ignition interlock devices used to prevent drivers from driving without a breath sample of no more than a BAC of 0.02, can help reduce these crash types, according to experts.

“If you notice a motorist driving the wrong-way, be vigilant and move to the right shoulder – be sure to avoid slamming on brakes or abruptly swerving. Once out of harm’s way, call 911 to report the situation.”

Tiffany Wright, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas Public Affairs Director

The AAA data also found older drivers aged 75-79 spent less time on the road, but were over-represented in wrong-way crashes.

Data also reported, a passenger’s presence may offer some protection against being a wrong-way driver, as nearly 87% of wrong-way drivers were alone.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Second full day of search underway in Neuse River for 5-year-old & father
Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
UPDATE: 73-year-old man says he didn’t realize he’d hit and killed 6-year-old boy in roadway
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Beaufort County Commissioner and committee want new police force for county
Commissioner Richardson: The sheriff in Beaufort County is running a secret police operation
Part of the highway was shut down Thursday morning.
Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

Latest News

Updated March 17, 2021.
COVID-19: North Carolina surpasses 12,000 deaths
FRC East will lease two buildings at the Global TransPark.
FRC East moving some operations to Kinston’s Global TransPark
This is one of several ferries that operate in the Pamlico Sound.
Shoaling to impact Pamlico Sound ferry schedule
elections
Senate Democrats pitch bills to expand voting access across state