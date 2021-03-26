Advertisement

9-year-old’s are first in nation to take part in Pfizer’s vaccine trial at Duke

Alejandra and Marisol Gerardo received their first vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
Alejandra and Marisol Gerardo received their first vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday at Duke Health.(Duke Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Twin nine-year-old girls have become to first in the country to take part in a vaccine trial for children under the age of 12.

The children, Alejandra and Marisol Gerardo, received their first vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday at Duke Health.

Pfizer’s trial is broken down into three phases. The first phase of the trial will evaluate three different dosage levels with 16 healthy children getting one of the three dosage levels. The participants will each receive two doses, three weeks apart.

“Being able to vaccinate children is an important component of developing herd immunity, or population-level protection, as children makeup a significant proportion of our population,” said the study’s principal investigator at Duke is Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter.

Duke’s first phase will enroll a total of 12 children.

