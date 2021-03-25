Woman missing for 3 weeks found alive, naked in Fla. storm drain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida woman was rescued from a storm drain after she crawled inside, got lost and allegedly became trapped underground for days.

The Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Police rushed to a storm drain Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported hearing yelling from below ground. Firefighters opened up a slim grate to lift a woman out of the 8-feet deep drain.

The woman, who had been reported missing March 3, was naked and very dirty. She had some superficial wounds, including scraped knees, and was taken to the hospital but later released.

It’s unclear how long the woman was in the storm drain. She told police she went swimming in a canal behind her apartment complex then crawled inside a trap-door-type opening and got lost, ending up three miles away.

When police asked her what she ate and drank, she said she found an unopened bottle of ginger ale that she drank.

“This was by far one of the most bizarre incidents that our officers have responded to,” said Ted White with the Delray Beach Police. “She did get checked out by health officials, and according to their observations, it doesn’t appear that she had been in the storm drain system for a significant amount of time.”

According to police, the storm drain from the canal where the woman says she entered is about 6 feet in diameter but later narrows to 24 inches and does not connect to the city drainage system.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, even though no crime appears to have been committed.

