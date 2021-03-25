Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Vanceboro Police say a homeowner fended off a man trying to break into his home by beating him with a hammer.

Police say they responded to a home at 136 Wiggins road around 6:53 pm. Wednesday.

They say a man tried breaking into the home when the homeowner defended himself with a hammer.

The suspect was taken to Vidant Medical Center with severe lacerations to his head and neck from the hammer.

The homeowner was also taken to Vidant Medical Center with deep lacerations to his arm after punching out a window to call for help.

Police say charges are pending for the man suspected of breaking in.

