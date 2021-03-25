Advertisement

Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Vanceboro Police say a homeowner fended off a man trying to break into his home by beating him with a hammer.

Police say they responded to a home at 136 Wiggins road around 6:53 pm. Wednesday.

They say a man tried breaking into the home when the homeowner defended himself with a hammer.

The suspect was taken to Vidant Medical Center with severe lacerations to his head and neck from the hammer.

The homeowner was also taken to Vidant Medical Center with deep lacerations to his arm after punching out a window to call for help.

Police say charges are pending for the man suspected of breaking in.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
COOPER: Business capacities increased, alcohol curfew to be lifted
Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter
The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Katherine Thomas and charged her with 6 counts...
Martin County deputies looking for woman accused of stealing car parts
POLICE VIDEO: Man admits killing parents’ landlady with baseball bat
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Some fog tonight; Warmer tomorrow
Pitt County Schools awarded Clinton Todd as Teacher of the Year.
Pitt County Schools selects its Teacher of the Year
Rescuers search Neuse River in Goldsboro for child and father
Rescue crews searching Neuse River for missing father and 5-year-old son
Deputy Jared Allison
Back The Blue NC donating $2,500 to son of fallen Nash County Deputy Jared Allison