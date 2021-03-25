Truck pulling camper hits boat parked next to home

ONSLOW, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a medical issue may have caused a crash where a pickup truck, that was pulling a camper, struck a boat that was parked next to a house.

The accident happened on Freshwater Drive in Hubert around 10: 30 a.m.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas said the initial call came in as a truck that ran a stop sign and hit a home.

The truck and camper ended up lodged between the home and the boat and the driver has been taken to the hospital. Col. Thomas said they don’t yet know his condition.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

