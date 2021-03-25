Advertisement

Rescue crews searching Neuse River for missing father and 5-year-old son

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro 911 dispatchers say rescue crews are searching the Neuse River at the Goldsboro Boat Ramp for a man and his 5-year-old son.

Wayne County fire and EMS are on scene at 2091 Highway 117 in Goldsboro. According to news crews, rescuers are in the water and looking for the two in the dark.

The family is also on the scene of the search, and confirmed the 5-year-old boy was fishing with his dad before both went missing in the river.

Family members say they are “fighters” and have hope they will be found.

