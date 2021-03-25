Advertisement

Police: Charges are possible after boy, 6, fatally struck

Fred Woodard Jr. (FJ Woodard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s State Highway Patrol says that possible charges could be filed after a 6-year-old boy with autism was believed to have been struck by a truck in the Garner area.

The News & Observer reports that investigators found a truck with front-end damage that is believed to have struck the boy on Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the child as Fred Lamont Woodard Jr., also known to family as “FJ”. He was found on the shoulder of N.C. 50 near just before 11 p.m. and died at a hospital a short time later.

According to WRAL, it isn’t clear when or how the child left his home or what he was doing on the road. WRAL reports that family said, Fred had autism and did not speak much. He was a student at Wakelon Elementary School in Zebulon.

Investigators said they found a white Ford F-150 with front damage. The highway patrol said that a 73-year-old Raleigh man has been identified as the driver.

