Pitt County Schools selects its Teacher of the Year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One school district in the east honored teachers and employees Wednesday afternoon, also naming an environmental science teacher at J.H. Rose High School as the Pitt County Teacher of the Year.
This school year has been anything but normal.
Teachers have had to jump through hoops and get through obstacles in order to help students learn.
Mr. Clinton Todd, an environmental science teacher at J.H. Rose, now holds the title of Pitt County Teacher of the Year.
Todd says Wednesday was a special day for him. To be recognized for the work he is able to do for students every single day means the world to him.
His platform is simple, to create a classroom that is welcoming and inviting to students.
Todd said he wants to help students feel like they can be their true selves.
Monica Jacobson, the Prinicpal at J.H. Rose High School said it is no surprise that Mr. Todd received Pitt County Teacher of the Year.
Todd said he, along with his fellow teachers, have had to overcome a lot this year.
Todd said having to work through hybrid learning, keeping students engaged and finding ways to communicate with students have been just a few struggles teachers have faced during the pandemic.
But, he says he has grown through this experience.
Learning to utilize tools and technology that he has never used before and becoming far more organized than in years past.
Mr. Todd says this honor is a chance for his students to see that someone they may look up to was able to step out of their comfort zone in order to grow and he hopes this encourages others to do the same.
Ms. Denise Owens, a teacher at Grifton school was named the runner-up for Teacher of The Year.
