Pitt County Schools selects its Teacher of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One school district in the east honored teachers and employees Wednesday afternoon, also naming an environmental science teacher at J.H. Rose High School as the Pitt County Teacher of the Year.

This school year has been anything but normal.

Teachers have had to jump through hoops and get through obstacles in order to help students learn.

Mr. Clinton Todd, an environmental science teacher at J.H. Rose, now holds the title of Pitt County Teacher of the Year.

Pitt County Teacher of the Year (Pitt County Schools)

Todd says Wednesday was a special day for him. To be recognized for the work he is able to do for students every single day means the world to him.

“This year has been especially tough as most people know. With our new hybrid model we are juggling having students in class with virtual learning and trying to be fair with the education of both sets of students and you know right now it’s difficult not only for me but for everybody, all the teachers, all the parents and if we can do any small thing to make our students have a better chance to actually be successful then we’ve made some leaps and bounds forward. I think that also this year is a testament to the teachers ability to be adaptable in a tough situation. That’s a teacher superpower in my opinion. That is shared amongst all of my colleagues you know we all have had to be adaptable and even though it has been a difficult year. Moving forward I think we will be thankful because all the different things that we’ve learned. I’ve learned to utilize tools and technology that I have never used in the past. I have gotten far more organized this year than I ever have been in the past and I think that we will be stronger on the opposite side of COVID.”

His platform is simple, to create a classroom that is welcoming and inviting to students.

Todd said he wants to help students feel like they can be their true selves.

Monica Jacobson, the Prinicpal at J.H. Rose High School said it is no surprise that Mr. Todd received Pitt County Teacher of the Year.

“It was a well-deserved honor and I’m just glad that it’s not just something we just see at Rose now that this can be shared with the greater community of what a great teacher we have here at Rose.”

Todd said he, along with his fellow teachers, have had to overcome a lot this year.





Todd said having to work through hybrid learning, keeping students engaged and finding ways to communicate with students have been just a few struggles teachers have faced during the pandemic.

But, he says he has grown through this experience.

Learning to utilize tools and technology that he has never used before and becoming far more organized than in years past.

Mr. Todd says this honor is a chance for his students to see that someone they may look up to was able to step out of their comfort zone in order to grow and he hopes this encourages others to do the same.

Ms. Denise Owens, a teacher at Grifton school was named the runner-up for Teacher of The Year.

Grifton School teacher and runner-up to Teacher of the Year (Pitt County Schools)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.