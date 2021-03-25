Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Unseasonable warmth on a windy Friday

Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s Friday afternoon.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tonight

Some high clouds will continue over the region tonight as storms weaken to our west. Any rain approaching our area should fade away before reaching us. Lows will be unseasonably warm with mid to upper 60s likely. Winds will be southerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A storm system to our west will weaken before it gets here Friday. A very slight chance of showers is possible Friday. Highs will soar to the mid 80s inland and low to mid 70s on the coast. Some sea fog is possible on the coast. Winds will pick up out of the southwest reaching 25 mph at times during the afternoon.

Saturday & Sunday

Expect partly sunny skies through the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, but it will still feel noticeably warmer than our last weekend. Rain is looking likely to develop on Sunday as a low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Sunday will remain unseasonably warm.

