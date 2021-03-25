Advertisement

Onslow County animal shelter evacuated after gas leak

(WJHG)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Animals at an Eastern Carolina shelter were relocated after a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Jacksonville police said the natural gas leak happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Onslow County Animal Services building on Georgetown Road.

The building and everything within a half-mile downwind were evacuated.

Police said the animals were sheltered in place outside of the hazard area and nearby roads were closed.

Piedmont Natural Gas shut off the leak, allowing nearby roads to reopen.

The fire department says they continue to monitor air at the animal shelter and at the Onslow County Board of Elections, which is next door.

