North and South Carolina leaders part of Immigration Summit of the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) joined a virtual immigration summit with business leaders and university presidents on Thursday.

The event was called Carolinas Flourishing: Unlocking the Region’s Economic Potential through Sensible Immigration Solutions.

It highlighted North and South Carolina’s 1.1 million immigrants’ contributions to the states, including over 41,000 Dreamers and 120,000 farmworkers.

According to the event organizer, the Carolinas Chapter of The American Business Immigration Coalition, the immigrant workforce powers key industries like agriculture, construction, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, tourism, and healthcare.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said, “What we have seen time and time again is a Congress frozen in partisan gridlock. It’s hurting the states, it’s hurting local governments, it’s hurting businesses, and our economy, and most importantly, it’s hurting people and families. We must understand how vital the immigrant community is to our economy across the nation and right here in North Carolina. I look forward to the day when our nation’s leaders can agree to a commonsense policy on immigration. That’s what we need to keep our economy going. Count on me to be a steady voice for such a solution

According to ABIC leaders, immigrants have a combined spending power of $28.8 billion and contribute over $10.3 billion in federal and state taxes.

“Today, our immigration system is broken. Our leaders in Washington must finally take this moment and take action on comprehensive immigration reform that recognizes the valuable contributions immigrants make in their communities. The US Senate needs to take up the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the DREAM and Promise Act that the House passed with strong bipartisanship last week,” NC Attorney General Josh Stein said.

During the Thursday virtual summit, leaders discussed bipartisan immigration solutions.

“I will be at that table working with our friends across the aisle to bring real sustainable reform to the agricultural industry,” Republican Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said.

The ABIC is calling on the Senate to pass the bipartisan Dream and Promise Act, the bipartisan DREAM Act of 2021 (Durbin/Graham), and the bipartisan Farm workforce modernization act that passed the House with 30 Republican Congress members.

Other leaders attending the virtual summit included Vincent Price, Duke University President; Martin Eakes, Self Help Federal Credit Union Chairman and CEO; Krista L. Newkirk, Converse College President; Chalmers Carr, Titan Farms President, and CEO; Hugh McColl, Bank of America Retired Chairman and CEO; Jose Oliva, Replacements Ltd; Marty Kotis, Kotis Holdings President and CEO; Gris Bailey, Latin American Chamber of Commerce-Charlotte President and CEO; and Jose Hernandez Paris, Latin American Coalition Executive Director.

