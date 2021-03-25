Morehead City’s Bella The Wonder Dog vying for American Hero Therapy Dog

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) -A dog from the east is among hundreds competing in a national competition to be named top dog in one of several categories.

More than 400 dogs are vying in seven different categories for the 11th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Bella The Wonder Dog from Morehead City is competing for best therapy dog.

The description on the American Humane Hero Dog website says, “In 2018, Bella was involved in a tragic accident which left her back-end paralyzed. At one point it was questioned if Bella should be “put out of her misery” but the doctor treating her saw a life and perseverance in Bella and helped her as best as possible. Right before Covid Pandemic, Bella gained her Therapy Dog Certification after a challenging process. It’s not every day that a paralyzed girl can pass the therapy dog certification. As a therapy dog, she most enjoys nursing homes and groups of children.”

You can vote for Bella to help her earn the honor of top therapy dog by visiting www.herodogawards.org and searching for Bella and then voting once per day.

Other categories include military dogs, law enforcement/detection dogs, service dogs, shelter dogs, search and rescue dogs, and guide/hearing dogs.

The 2021 American Hero Dog Awards, which are sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, will be broadcast as a two-hour special on Hallmark Channel this fall.

Key dates for the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards contest include:

1st Round Voting: March 25 – May 6

2nd Round Voting: May 27 – July 15

3rd Round Voting: July 29 – September 7

Hero Dog Awards gala: Coming this fall

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.