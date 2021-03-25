Many Pitt County college students eligible for vaccines Friday & Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a push to get college students who live in Pitt County the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be offered to many college students who live in the county over the next two days.

Vidant Health said the shots will be given at the Greenville Convention Center on Friday and Saturday.

Any college student 18 and older who either lives on campus or lives with at least one roommate off campus is eligible for the vaccine.

The clinic is being conducted by Vidant Health, Pitt County, and East Carolina University.

Those eligible should schedule an appointment by going online here. College students are being asked to bring their student IDs with them when they come for their shot.

