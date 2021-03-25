Advertisement

Man medevaced off catamaran with leg injury

The U.S. Coast Guard launched two rescue boats from their Oregon Inlet station to help with the...
The U.S. Coast Guard launched two rescue boats from their Oregon Inlet station to help with the medevac.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OREGON INLET, N.C. (WITN) - A man on a catamaran had to be medevaced because of a leg injury while sailing off the Outer Banks today.

It happened some 17 miles south of Oregon Inlet.

The U.S. Coast Guard launched two rescue boats from their Oregon Inlet station to help with the medevac.

Two members from Dare County EMS were taken aboard one of the Coast Guard boats and then ended up stabilizing the patient.

The Coast Guard brought the 37-year-old man back to their station where an ambulance took him to The Outer Banks Hospital.

The catamaran was recovered by Towboat U.S. Oregon Inlet and it was safely moored, according to the Coast Guard.

