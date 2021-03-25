Man charged in Roanoke Rapids double shooting

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a shooting Wednesday night in Roanoke Rapids where two people were injured.

Ja’quan Mason is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Roanoke Rapids police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Henry Street. They found two victims inside the home who had been shot multiple times. One man was shot in his midsection and is in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center. The other man got hit multiple times in his lower body.

The 29-year-old Mason was jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.