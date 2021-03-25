Advertisement

Man charged in Roanoke Rapids double shooting

Ja'quan Mason
Ja'quan Mason(Roanoke Rapids police)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a shooting Wednesday night in Roanoke Rapids where two people were injured.

Ja’quan Mason is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Roanoke Rapids police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Henry Street. They found two victims inside the home who had been shot multiple times. One man was shot in his midsection and is in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center. The other man got hit multiple times in his lower body.

The 29-year-old Mason was jailed on a $75,000 bond.

