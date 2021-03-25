Lenoir County Public Schools sets calendar for 2021-2022 hoping for a normal year

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The dates are set for what everyone, from students and parents to teachers and principals in Lenoir County, hope will be a more normal school year beginning in August.

The 2021-2022 traditional school calendar, which applies to all LCPS schools except Lenoir County Early College High School, largely follows the model of pre-pandemic calendars, adhering to a multitude of state requirements and absent any of the Covid-related directives that make the current school calendar an outlier.

“Many districts including ours held off on calendar approval in anticipation the General Assembly would mandate remote learning days or allow schools to open early as they did last year in response to Covid. We don’t believe there will be any message from the General Assembly at this time,” said Associate Superintendent Frances Herring, who coordinates the calendar selection process.

School is scheduled to begin for students on Monday, Aug. 23, in accordance with state law, and the academic year is scheduled to end with a half-day of school on Wednesday, June 1. In between are the usual holidays – Labor Day, Veterans Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Memorial Day – and breaks built around Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter that are virtually identical in length and configuration to the earlier traditional calendar.

Graduation Day at Kinston High, North Lenoir and South Lenoir high schools for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, June 4.

