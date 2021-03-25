Jim’s Forecast: Early fog to 80° Thursday

Thursday

Expect partly sunny skies once morning fog burns away. Highs will hit the low 80s inland to near 70° on the coast. Winds will be southerly at 10-15 mph.. Pollen is forecast to be high from Trees, moderate from mold and weeds, and low from grasses.

Friday

A storm system to our west will weaken before it gets here Friday. A slight chance of showers is possible Friday. Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest picking up speed as the front arrives.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday’s system will be clear of the area as we start the weekend, allowing for blue skies and sunshine through the first half of the weekend. Highs will fall from the 80s back to the mid to upper 70s, but it will still feel noticeably warmer than our last weekend. Rain is looking likely on Sunday as a low moves in from the Gulf of Mexico.