Advertisement

House picks 5 current panelists, ex-legislator to UNC board

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state House has elected a recently retired colleague along with five current University of North Carolina system board members to serve on the prestigious panel.

The House voted Wednesday for a resolution to elect a slate of candidates to the UNC Board of Governors, which has 24 voting members and sets policies for the system’s 17 campuses.

The board’s newcomer is former Rep. John Fraley of Iredell County, who recently wrapped up six years in the House.

The House and Senate each usually elect six candidates to the board. The Senate approved its choices last week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter
Rescuers search Neuse River in Goldsboro for child and father
Search for 5-year-old and father in Neuse River resumes
POLICE VIDEO: Man admits killing parents’ landlady with baseball bat
Deven Nicholson
Mom points finger at son after Pitt County home broken into
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home

Latest News

Rescuers search Neuse River in Goldsboro for child and father
Search for 5-year-old and father in Neuse River resumes
A Food Truck Fair this weekend is raising money for student scholarships at Pitt Community...
Food Truck Fair to raise scholarship money for Pitt Community College
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Early fog to 80° Thursday
Pitt County Schools selects its Teacher of the Year
Pitt County Schools selects its Teacher of the Year