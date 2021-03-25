House picks 5 current panelists, ex-legislator to UNC board

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The state House has elected a recently retired colleague along with five current University of North Carolina system board members to serve on the prestigious panel.

The House voted Wednesday for a resolution to elect a slate of candidates to the UNC Board of Governors, which has 24 voting members and sets policies for the system’s 17 campuses.

The board’s newcomer is former Rep. John Fraley of Iredell County, who recently wrapped up six years in the House.

The House and Senate each usually elect six candidates to the board. The Senate approved its choices last week.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.