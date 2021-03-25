Advertisement

Greenville Utilities recognized for service

By Sharon Johnson
Mar. 24, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local electric company continues to be recognized as one of the most reliable public power providers in the U.S. Greenville Utilities Commission has been in the top ten percent of community-owned utility companies nationwide since 2007.

GUC has also been recognized as a Diamond Level Power Provider since 2018, and received the honor again on Wednesday. The diamond level is the highest designation for community-owned power utilities.

The recognition is given to companies that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement.

