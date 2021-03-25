Advertisement

Food Truck Fair to raise scholarship money for Pitt Community College

By Liz Bateson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Food Truck Fair this weekend is raising money for student scholarships at Pitt Community College.

The fair runs from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 at the Pitt County Fairgrounds.

The fair will feature up to 11 food trucks selling various items including hot dogs, Hawaiian and Mexican foods and funnel cakes. Each food truck operator has agreed to donate 10% of their sales to Pitt Community College Foundation Scholarships, including funding for the PCC Student Ambassador program.

There is also a $5 fee (cash only) to enter the fairgrounds, which will support student scholarships, as well. Annual Fund/ Alumni Director for PCC John Bacon says the need for scholarships has increased during the pandemic and their goal is to raise upwards of $15,000 to support students.

At the two-day event, guests will be given a menu in their cars and will be able to visit the various food trucks and place their orders in a socially distanced atmosphere to protect them from the ongoing pandemic.

For more information, click here or call (252) 493-7229.

