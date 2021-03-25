No. 8 ECU baseball's weekend series against St. John’s canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – No. 8 ECU baseball’s three-game home weekend series against St. John’s has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm’s program and subsequent contact tracing measures, ECU officials announced Thursday.

ECU will now travel to instate foe Elon for a pair of games at Latham Park that will be played on Friday, March 26 (6 p.m.) and Saturday, March 27 (2 p.m.).

Pirate season ticket holders will be communicated with regarding their weekend tickets against the Red Storm.

