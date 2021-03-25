Advertisement

No. 8 ECU baseball's weekend series against St. John's canceled

COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm’s program axes this weekend’s three-game series in Greenville
By Billy Weaver
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – No. 8 ECU baseball’s three-game home weekend series against St. John’s has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Red Storm’s program and subsequent contact tracing measures, ECU officials announced Thursday.

ECU will now travel to instate foe Elon for a pair of games at Latham Park that will be played on Friday, March 26 (6 p.m.) and Saturday, March 27 (2 p.m.).

Pirate season ticket holders will be communicated with regarding their weekend tickets against the Red Storm.

Follow the Pirates on Twitter at @ECUBaseball for the most recent updates.

