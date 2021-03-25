Crash closes eastbound US 264 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A crash this morning has closed part of a busy highway outside of Greenville this morning.

An SUV collided with a cement truck on U.S. 264 near Grady White Boats.

No one was injured but the crash caused fuel and concrete to be spilled on the highway.

The east-bound lanes are shut down from Industrial Boulevard to Staton Road as crews worked to clean up the mess.

The road is expected to reopen before noon.

