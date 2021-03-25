Advertisement

COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds COVID-19 vaccines are effective and safe in pregnant and lactating women.

Researchers in Massachusetts looked at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine – 115 of them were pregnant or lactating.

Researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant women and also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

The researchers also found no evidence of more intense side effects in pregnant and lactating women compared to the general population.

The study was published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have expanded their search area.
Search for 5-year-old & father continues in Neuse River; 911 call released
Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
POLICE VIDEO: Man admits killing parents’ landlady with baseball bat
Deven Nicholson
Mom points finger at son after Pitt County home broken into

Latest News

COVID Vaccine
Rural health leaders are growing more frustrated with people saying no to the vaccine
CarolinaEast rolled out the red carpet to welcome back volunteers
CarolinaEast welcomes back hospital volunteers
Bella The Wonder Dog
Morehead City’s Bella The Wonder Dog vying for American Hero Therapy Dog
Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
About 4,300 cold-stunned turtles survived the Texas freeze
Cold-stunned sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitation.
Cold stunned Texas sea turtles return to Gulf of Mexico