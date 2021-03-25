Advertisement

Cooper opens up vaccines to all adults, 16 & older, on April 7th

Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.
Gov. Cooper announced easing of some restrictions on businesses.(NCDHHS)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More people will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines, that this afternoon from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor is moving up the schedule to April 7th for all adults, 16 and over, to be eligible for the shot.

Already, several Eastern Carolina counties have opened up their clinics for all adults because they’re having trouble filling all appointments.

Onslow County announced this afternoon they are now accepting vaccine appointments for everyone, including 16 and 17-year-olds.

Cooper said the remaining essential workers, who had been scheduled for vaccines starting on the 7th, have been moved up to March 31st.

State health officials already pushed up vaccine schedules twice before.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County mom admits killing seven-week-old daughter
Crews have expanded their search area.
Search for 5-year-old & father continues in Neuse River; 911 call released
POLICE VIDEO: Man admits killing parents’ landlady with baseball bat
Ambulance
Vanceboro Police: Man beaten with hammer after breaking into home
Deven Nicholson
Mom points finger at son after Pitt County home broken into

Latest News

A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
Study: COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference
Many Pitt County college students eligible for vaccines Friday & Saturday
The US is sending millions of vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced...
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?