Cooper opens up vaccines to all adults, 16 & older, on April 7th

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More people will soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccines, that this afternoon from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor is moving up the schedule to April 7th for all adults, 16 and over, to be eligible for the shot.

Already, several Eastern Carolina counties have opened up their clinics for all adults because they’re having trouble filling all appointments.

Onslow County announced this afternoon they are now accepting vaccine appointments for everyone, including 16 and 17-year-olds.

Cooper said the remaining essential workers, who had been scheduled for vaccines starting on the 7th, have been moved up to March 31st.

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal.”

State health officials already pushed up vaccine schedules twice before.

